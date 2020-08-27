Brewers-Reds sit out MLB clash after NBA boycott over racial injustice, Mariners skip game

The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds called off Wednesday's MLB game in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

All three NBA playoff games at Walt Disney World Resort on Wednesday were postponed amid protests following the shooting of Blake – a black man who was repeatedly shot in the back by police.

It came after the Milwaukee Bucks – the top seeds in the Eastern Conference – decided to boycott Game 5 of their first-round postseason series against the Orlando Magic.

And in baseball, the Brewers followed suit after agreeing not to play their midweek fixture against the Reds at Miller Park in Milwaukee amid protests against racial injustice in the United States.

"The players from the Brewers and Reds have decided to not play tonight's baseball game," a statement from both sets of players said.

"With our community and our nation in such pain, we wanted to draw as much attention to the issues that really matter, especially racial injustice and systemic oppression."

The Seattle Mariners will also sit out MLB action midweek after players agreed to postpone their meeting with the San Diego Padres.

"The Seattle Mariners respect the team's decision not to play tonight's game," a statement read. "The Seattle Mariners stand with our players as they speak out with their words and actions against social injustice."

Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon wrote via Twitter: "There are serious issues in this country. For me, and for many of my teammates, the injustices, violence, death and systemic racism is deeply personal.

"This is impacting not only my community, but very directly my family and friends. Our team voted unanimously not to play tonight.

"Instead of watching us, we hope people will focus on the things more important than sports that are happening."