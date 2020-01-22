Australian Open 2020: Federer retains perfect record with Krajinovic thrashing

Roger Federer continued his perfect record in the Australian Open second round with an impressive win over Filip Krajinovic on Wednesday.

Federer moved into the third round in Melbourne for the 21st straight year by beating Krajinovic 6-1 6-4 6-1 on Rod Laver Arena.

The Swiss great has never lost before the third round at the year's first grand slam and he retained that record with another strong performance.

Federer quickly put Krajinovic on the back foot and while his level dropped slightly, the 20-time grand slam champion was in fine form to progress after one hour and 32 minutes.

He stamped his authority early, breaking in the second game, which featured a brilliant backhand pass down the line.

It was 4-0 after just 13 minutes as Federer produced a forehand winner to break again and take complete control of the contest and the first set was over soon after.

Federer broke again to begin the second set as his flawless display left Krajinovic struggling to find answers, while he produced a stunning cross-court forehand winner on the run in the fifth game.

But as Federer's incredibly high level started to drop, Krajinovic pounced to break back in the eighth game when the six-time Australian Open champion sent a backhand long.

Federer restored his lead in the next game when Krajinovic netted a backhand volley and made no mistake in serving out the second set.

For the third straight set, Federer broke in Krajinovic's first service game, handed the advantage following a double fault.

Krajinovic needed treatment on his right arm early in the third set, but that did little to slow Federer, who advanced to a meeting with John Millman.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Roger Federer [3] bt Filip Krajinovic 6-1 6-4 6-1

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Federer – 42/14

Krajinovic – 22/24

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Federer – 14/0

Krajinovic – 4/2

BREAK POINTS WON

Federer – 7/14

Krajinovic – 1/3

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Federer – 69

Krajinovic – 74

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Federer – 77/62

Krajinovic – 58/20

TOTAL POINTS

Federer – 89

Krajinovic – 56