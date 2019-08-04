Nick Kyrgios put on a show as he prevailed against top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in an entertaining ATP Citi Open semi-final.

Kyrgios saved a match point in a third-set tie-break to see off Greek star Tsitsipas 6-4 3-6 7-6 (9-7) in a Washington thriller on Saturday.

Much was expected from the blockbuster meeting and it lived up to the hype – Kyrgios producing underarm serves and even consulting a fan on match point as he booked a spot in the final.

Kyrgios, who led 5-1 in the final-set tie-break, even delivered shoes to Tsitsipas in the wildly entertaining contest in front of a sell-out crowd after the world number six struggled to find a spare pair.

Seeking his sixth career ATP title and second of the year, Kyrgios improved to 4-1 against top-10 players this season – the best record on tour in 2019.

Kyrgios, who won the Mexican Open in March, will face third seed Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's decider in the American capital.

Medvedev eased past lucky loser Peter Gojowczyk 6-2 6-2 as the Russian reached his eighth ATP final, with a fifth title up for grabs.