The eighth-seeded home hope won through 6-3, 6-4 in 1hr 40min in a semi-final match which had been pushed back from Saturday because of rain in the Catalan capital.
It was the second year in a row the pair had clashed on the Barcelona clay, with Carreno Busta winning in three sets at the quarter-final stage in 2021.
Carreno Busta will next take on either fifth-seeded compatriot Carlos Alcaraz or Australian Alex de Minaur who are playing the second semi-final.
After repeated interruptions, both matches were level at 2-2 in the opening set on Saturday, when play for the day was cancelled.
The final will be played at 1400 GMT on Sunday.
Spaniard Carreno Busta sweeps into Barcelona final
Pablo Carreno Busta Barcelona Open