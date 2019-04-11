Out-of-form Zverev falls in Marrakech

Alexander Zverev's poor run of form continued at the Grand Prix Hassan II as he was beaten in round two by Jaume Munar.

The top seed has reached just one final this season, where he was beaten by Nick Kyrgios in Acapulco, and illness played a part in his exit early in Indian Wells before he fell at the first hurdle in Miami.

Zverev consequently took a wildcard in Marrakech to begin his clay-court season prematurely but, after a routine round-one win over Denis Istomin, the world number three was sent packing 7-6 (7-1) 2-6 6-3 by Munar on Thursday.

The German was a victor in Munich and Madrid as part of a fine run on the dirt last season but will need to find some form to defend those rankings points this year.

In a bad day for the seeds, Pierre-Hugues Herbert (8) and Philipp Kohlschreiber (7) were sent packing in straight sets by Benoit Paire and defending champion Pablo Andujar respectively.

Rounding out the action, Jiri Vesely was a comfortable 6-3 6-4 victor over Juan Ignacio Londero.