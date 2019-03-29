English
Français
العربية
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
ATP Tour

Isner ousts Auger-Aliassime to reach Miami final

Isner ousts Auger-Aliassime to reach Miami final

Getty Images

Defending champion John Isner came through two tight sets to reach the final of the Miami Open on Friday, beating Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-4).

Auger-Aliassime, 18, has been the surprise package of the week in Florida, the qualifier having not dropped a set since the second round.

But the final proved a step too far, as Isner - yet to drop a set in the tournament - battled through to a decider against Roger Federer or Denis Shapovalov.

Auger-Aliassime struck the first blow when he broke the Isner serve to go 4-3 in front, but Isner hit back three games later to force a tie-break.

Isner dropped his first two service points in the breaker but Auger-Aliassime did too and the former turned it around to edge in front.

The American then fell behind in the second set, too, but once again Auger-Aliassime could not make the advantage stick.

On this occasion, Isner won the first point of the tie-break on his opponent's serve, which proved enough to wrap up a win that ensures he will remain in the world's top 10.

Victory in the final would see Isner move from ninth to eighth in the rankings.

Previous Federer outclasses Anderson in Miami
Read
Federer outclasses Anderson in Miami
Next

Latest Stories