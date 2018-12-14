ATP announces candidates to host future Finals

The cities of Manchester, Singapore, Tokyo and Turin have earned the right to challenge London to host the ATP Finals from 2021 until 2025.

The season-ending tournament has been held at London's O2 Arena since 2009 and the English capital is contracted through 2020, but the ATP is open to a new location thereafter.

Over 40 cities worldwide submitted bids and the governing body has narrowed the options down to four cities that will go up against London.

The ATP will now visit the candidate cities and a decision will be made no sooner than March 2019.

"The ATP Finals have never stood still, remaining vibrant and relevant to fans, sponsors and media worldwide at every turn," said ATP president Chris Kermode.

"There's no question that London has set a very high benchmark and, with the final shortlist announced today, we believe we will be well placed to determine the next exciting chapter of a tournament that has come to represent the absolute pinnacle in men's professional tennis."

The Finals have previously been held in several locations worldwide, starting in Tokyo in 1970, with Shanghai hosting the tournament from 2005 to 2008.

Alexander Zverev was the 2018 champion at the O2, beating world number one Novak Djokovic in the November final.