Ruth Chepngetich claimed her first major marathon championship, winning gold at the World Athletics Championships.

The Kenyan, 25, clinched the first gold of the championships in Doha, securing victory in two hours, 32 minutes and 43 seconds.

Chepngetich finished ahead of Bahrain's Rose Chelimo (2:33:46) and Namibia's Helalia Johannes (2:34:15).

"I am feeling good. I am very happy and I thank God for my win," Chepngetich said, via the IAAF.

As for the conditions, she said: "It was not bad for me."

Two-time champion Edna Kiplagat, 39, finished in fourth.