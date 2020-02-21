Venezuela's Rojas sets new indoor women's triple jump world record

Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas on Friday set a new indoor women's triple jump world record of 15.43m at a meeting in Madrid.
The 24-year-old bettered the previous world record of 15.36m set by Russia's Tatyana Lebedeva in Budapest in March 2004.
