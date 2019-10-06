Muhammad wins second gold as US romp to 4x400 gold



Dalilah Muhammad bagged her second gold medal of the World Championships on Sunday as the United States cruised to victory in the women's 4x400m relay.

Muhammad, who set a world record en route to her 400m hurdles gold on Friday, ran a blistering third leg for the USA who won in a time of 3min 18.92sec.

Poland took silver in 3:21.89 while Jamaica pipped Great Britain for bronze in 3:22.37.

The USA victory also sees Allyson Felix extend her record tally of world championship gold medals.

The 33-year-old American, who did not run in the final but featured in the early rounds, now has 13 gold medals.

