Mo Farah and other Salazar athletes set to be investigated by WADA

Mo Farah and other athletes who trained under Alberto Salazar are to be investigated by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Salazar was banned from coaching during the World Athletics Championships in Doha, after he – along with Dr Jeffrey Brown – were found guilty of possessing and trafficking banned substances after a four-year investigation by the US Anti-Doping Agency.

The verdict resulted in Salazar's Nike Oregon Project being shut down, though the 61-year-old stated he will appeal his four-year ban.

Farah, who Salazar helped become the most successful British track athlete in modern Olympic Games history, claimed in October that there was an "agenda" against him after he was questioned over his former coach's actions.

However, Farah – along with athletes who previously worked with Salazar – will now be scrutinised by WADA, according to its president Craig Reedie.

"The clear question is did any of the allegations concerning Salazar and his operations result in athletes cheating themselves, which might have influenced their performance and might have involved the winning of competitions," Reedie told BBC Sport.

"We need to look at that and we will."