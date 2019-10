Malaika Mihambo of Germany won the gold medal in the long jump at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday with a leap of 7.30m.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk took silver with a jump of 6.92m while Nigeria's Ese Brume claimed bronze with a best of 6.91m.

It was a first global title for Mihambo, the European champion in 2018, who narrowly missed out on bronze at the Rio Olympics in 2016.