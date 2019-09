Olympic champion Liu Hong added a third world title in the 20 kilometres walk in Doha on Sunday leading a Chinese 1-2-3 of the medals.

It is the first time in the championships history one country has achieved that feat in women's walks.

The 32-year-old winner -- whose previous victories came in 2011 and 2015 -- timed 1hr 32min 53sec.

China's 2012 Olympic silver medalist Qieyang Shenjie came in second in 1hr 33min 10sec and Yang Liujing took bronze in 1hr 33min 17sec.