Javelin joy for Grenada as Peters strikes gold

Anderson Peters became only the second athlete in history to win a gold medal for Grenada at the World Championships on Sunday with victory in the javelin.

Peters, 21, stunned the field with a winning throw of 86.89m, bettering his personal best by more than two metres.

Magnus Kirt of Estonia took the silver medal with a throw of 86.21 while Germany's Johannes Vetter took bronze with 85.37.

Former Olympic and world 400m champion Kirani James is the only other athlete to win a gold medal in Grenada's history.