Gatlin finally gets elusive world relay gold

The all-star American quartet -- including 100m world champion Christian Coleman and 200m gold medallist Noah Lyles -- never looked in trouble in winning the title for the eighth time.

"We are a brotherhood," said 2017 100m world champion Justin Gatlin.

"We had a talk this morning and we said we are going to go out there and do this.

"I wanted it especially hard as I have never won a relay title."

Veteran Michael Rodgers said they had been motivated by one thing.

"We wanted to do this for Justin."

Defending champions Britain took silver as Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake ran a superb anchor leg to overhaul Japan's Abdul Hakim Sani Brown.

Both the British and the Japanese set new European and Asian records with times of 37.36sec and 37.43sec respectively.

