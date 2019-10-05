Fraser-Pryce wins ninth world title in relay

The 32-year-old, who won her fourth world 100m title last Sunday, ran a storming second leg to put Jamaica firmly in the driving seat.

Shericka Jackson had a big enough lead to breach the line in 41.44 seconds with Britain's 200m world champion Dina Asher-Smith anchoring her team to the silver (41.85sec).

For Asher-Smith, it completed a superb championshps as she also took silver in the 100m.

Defending champions the United States rounded off an underwhelming championshps for their 100/200m women sprinters, taking bronze in 42.10sec.

