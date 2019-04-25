Farah rejects Gebrselassie claims as feud continues

Mo Farah has strongly denied the latest claims from Haile Gebrselassie in the pair's ongoing war of words.

A feud erupted between the two on Wednesday when four-time Olympic champion Farah claimed to have been the victim of a theft at an Addis Ababa hotel belonging to the Ethiopian.

Farah said he was "just disappointed with Haile" after suggesting his fellow athlete had not done anything to help him.

Gebrselassie rejected Farah's complaint, accusing him of "blackmail" and "defaming" his reputation and business, adding that police had got involved and "found nothing on the reported robbery case".

He also claimed Farah had attacked someone in the hotel gym, which the Briton denied.

However, on Thursday Gebrselassie gave a more detailed account on what he believes transpired, describing an incident in which Farah allegedly accused a man and his wife of following him.

"Farah said to him, 'Why are you following me?'" Gebrselassie told The Guardian.

"The guy said he wasn't – and that he was just doing his work. Immediately Farah punched them and kicked them by foot. Especially the husband.

"There were lots of witnesses. He cannot deny it because there was enough people inside the gym who saw the action."

The 46-year-old added that he had stepped in to prevent police from questioning Farah over the incident, as well as previous indiscretions.

"Always when he does something wrong or whatever, we take care of him because he is a big name,” said Gebrselassie.

"When he reacted to the two athletes in the gym, and he kicked and punched, he was almost in police custody. But I talked to the police and said, 'This is Mo Farah, he is a big athlete, he is an international name. Leave him.'

"The police said, 'Haile, why are you saying like this? This is a criminal.' I said, 'Please, please, please.' He escaped the police without a case. He left Ethiopia without any questioning. And finally, he apologised for the attack – 'Okay, no problem, I was very angry, blah blah blah.'

"I have always taken care of him in different ways. But he treated us the wrong way."

Following those latest claims, a spokesperson for Farah told The Guardian: "As stated already Mo disputes Haile Gebrselassie's claims.

"There was an incident at the gym a number of weeks ago, at which Haile was not present but it was categorically not of Mo's making.

"He immediately raised a complaint to the highest level within the police force. The individuals concerned were warned that any further threatening behaviour towards Mo would result in police action.

"This incident highlights again the failure by hotel management to take safety seriously."

Farah's management team are yet to reply to Omnisport's request for a comment.