Duplantis clears 6.19m to break world pole vault record



The record came in the arena where the Indoor World Championships will be held next week.



He broke the world record in an almost empty hall, and in a competition where he was the only top-ranked pole vaulter.



After easily clearing 5.61m, 5.85m and then 6m, he passed 6.19m at his third attempt before rushing into the arms of his girlfriend at the edge of the track.



The 22-year-old Swedish Olympic champion had held the record since February 2020, when he cleared 6.17m in Torun in Poland and then 6.18m in Glasgow a week apart.



In pole vault, the world record can be set indoors or outdoors.



Duplantis, nicknamed "Mondo", was born and raised in Lafayette, Louisiana, but competes for Sweden through his mother, who trains him with his father.



He became European champion in 2018 in Berlin at only 18, and took the Olympic title last summer in Tokyo with a jump at 6.02m.



He will be the overwhelming favourite next week to claim one of the two titles missing from his record, along with the World Outdoor title that he will have the opportunity to win in July in Eugene, Oregon.