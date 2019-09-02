Coleman free to compete at World Athletics Championships after USADA withdraws case

The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced on Monday that it is withdrawing its charges against American track and field star Christian Coleman.

Coleman, 23, was facing a possible two-year ban after being accused of violating World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) regulations, which would have kept him out of this month's World Athletics Championships in Doha.

The sprinter had allegedly contravened the "whereabouts rules" by missing three random drugs tests in a 12-month period because he failed to accurately report his location for testing purposes.

Under the "whereabouts" system, athletes must let officials know where they will be for one hour every day as well as details of overnight accommodation and training.

USADA said it withdrew the charge after receiving guidance from the World Anti-Doping Agency over whether Coleman actually missed three tests in a 12-month period, based on how the testing calendar is administered.

In a statement, it said: "USADA has determined that under the applicable rules, and in order to ensure that Coleman is treated consistently with other athletes under the World Anti-Doping Program, Coleman should not be considered to have three Whereabouts Failures in a 12-month period.

"Accordingly, USADA has withdrawn its charge that Coleman committed an anti-doping rule violation and has so notified WADA and the Athletics Integrity Unit of the International Association of Athletics Federations."

USADA CEO Travis T. Tygart added in a statement: "Consistent application of the global anti-doping rules is essential in every case."

Coleman was initially set to have a hearing Wednesday, but USADA has decided that is no longer necessary.

He has previously expressed confidence that he would be able to clear his name following the allegations.

"I'm not a guy who takes any supplements at all, so I'm never concerned about taking drug tests, at any time," Coleman said in a statement last month.

Free to compete internationally, Coleman is the favourite for gold in the 100 metres at the world championships in Qatar, after winning silver in London two years ago behind compatriot Justin Gatlin.

He ran a world-leading time of 9.81 seconds at the Diamond League meeting at Stanford in June and broke the indoor 60-metre world record last year.