The Olympic Council of Asia has voted to give Doha the 2030 Asian games. Doha received the most votes ahead of Riyadh who will now host the 2034 edition.



Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah made the announcement at the OCA General Assembly in Muscat. The initial vote had been set to take place earlier in the day, however, problems with the online voting system meant that the vote was delayed.

Doha is no stranger to hosting the Asian Games, having hosted the 2006 edition of the competition.