Doha & Riyadh To Reach Agreement On Asian Games

Director General of the Olympic Council of Asia, has confirmed that the 2030 & 2034 have been agreed to take place in Doha and Riyadh

.

Hussein Al-Musallam, Director-General of the Olympic Council of Asia, said that Doha and Riyadh will soon reach an agreement on the distribution of the 2030 and 2034 Asian Games rounds alternately between them.

Al-Muslim added that the two bids presented by Qatar and Saudi Arabia are strong.

