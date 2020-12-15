Hussein Al-Musallam, Director-General of the Olympic Council of Asia, said that Doha and Riyadh will soon reach an agreement on the distribution of the 2030 and 2034 Asian Games rounds alternately between them.
Al-Muslim added that the two bids presented by Qatar and Saudi Arabia are strong.
Doha & Riyadh To Reach Agreement On Asian Games
Hussein Al-Musallam, Director-General of the Olympic Council of Asia, said that Doha and Riyadh will soon reach an agreement on the distribution of the 2030 and 2034 Asian Games rounds alternately between them.
Saudi Arabia Qatar doha Asian Games 2018