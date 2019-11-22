Maradona returns as Gimnasia head coach, two days after stepping down

Diego Maradona is to stay on as head coach of Superliga Argentina club Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata after reversing his decision to step down.

The former Argentina and Napoli great resigned on Tuesday after overseeing just eight matches, which yielded three wins and five defeats.

Maradona's decision was linked to Gimnasia president Gabriel Pellegrino, the man who persuaded him to resume his coaching career, pulling out of the running for re-election.

However, Maradona has made a U-turn after explaining those running for election - voting was due to take place on Saturday but has been postponed for 15 days - have agreed to work together for the good of the club.

"I am very happy to say that I am still the technical director of Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata," Maradona posted on social media.

"I want to thank the fans and the players, because among all of us we finally got the political unity of the club. I hope they comply with the reinforcements they promised me."

Mariano Cowen, among the candidates to succeed Pellegrino at next month's rescheduled election, said: "In common agreement with the board of directors, we postpone the elections for 15 days. Diego returns and the staff can work with tranquillity."

Relegation-threatened Gimnasia are third-bottom of the table and host Arsenal de Sarandi this Sunday.