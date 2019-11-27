Saudi Arabia 1 Kuwait 3 November 27, 2019 21:11 3:55 min Highlights -Latest Videos 0:53 min Real could have scored four or five against PSG 1:58 min GAME RECAP: Clippers 114, Mavericks 99 1:41 min GAME RECAP: Nuggets 117, Wizards 104 1:17 min Born this Day: Roberto Mancini turns 55 0:42 min Atletico must improve in front of goal 0:37 min Mourinho wanted ball boy to celebrate with team 1:06 min Courtois red card kind of strange' - Tuchel 0:39 min Guardiola will not consider playing youngsters 0:47 min Reus ready for Dortmund's v Barcelona game' 3:50 min Red Star Belgrade 0-6 Bayern Munich