Follow the Live Stream of the Super Bowl via beIN CONNECT

Fancy a hot slice of Super Bowl Highlight?! Relive all the action from Miami as Patrick Mahomes inspires the Chiefs with a powerful fourth-quarter display!

All over! The Chiefs have lifted the Super Bowl for the first time in fifty years! What a season for coach Andy Reid!

49ers 20-31 Chiefs, 1:12, 4th quarter

Touchdown! Damien Williams turns on the gas, and runs home a 38-yard touchdown! The Chiefs are in control heading into the final minute!

9ers 20-24 Chiefs, 2:44, 4th quarter

Touchdown Chiefs... Just! Mahomes goes big and picks out Damien Williams on the 3rd! After a lengthy review, the touchdown is given! The conversion is good! Chiefs take the lead! We are set for a massive few minutes!

49ers 20-17 Chiefs, 6:13, 4th quarter

Touchdown Chiefs! After a sustained period of pressure, Kansas find the endzone. Mahomes finds Kelce with ease from a yard, and the conversion is good! It's a 3 point game heading into the final minutes of the contest!

49ers 20-10 Chiefs, 2:35, 3rd quarter

Touchdown 49ers! Raheem Mostert finds the endzone from a few yards out! Gould makes up the extra points, and the 49ers now have a ten-point lead over the Chiefs!

49ers 13-10 Chiefs, 9:29, 3rd quarter

We are back underway in Miami, and the 49ers have just retaken the lead! Robbie Gould scores his third field goal of the evening!

Enjoy all the action from the tradditional half-time show with J-Lo and Shakira!

Half-time! 10-10 all even at the break! Time for that half time show with J-Lo and Shakira!

49ers 10-10 Chiefs, 5:05, 2nd quarter

Touchdown! The 49ers level it up! Garoppolo picks out Kyle Juszczykm who storms into the endzone! The conversion is good and the tie is level at 10-10!

49ers 3-10 Chiefs, 9:32, 2nd quarter

Harrison Butker makes the 31-yard field goal! The Chiefs extend their lead by 3!

49ers 3-7 Chiefs, :31, 1st quarter

Touchdown! After plenty of pressure, the Chiefs score the first touchdown! Quarterback Mahomes does it all by himself! The conversion is good, the Chiefs go 7-3 up!

Fancy seeing the best 100 players of all time? Have a little look at this handy video below!

49ers 3-0 Chiefs, 7:57, 1st quarter

First blood for the 49ers! Robbie Gould goes for a field goal! It's good! San Fran take a 3-0 lead!

HERE WE GO! GAME TIME!

Nearly... starting soon...

SHOWTIME.



📺: #SBLIV | 6:30pm ET on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/12FztJHuNw — NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2020

Good to get the national anthem out of the way! We will get underway soon, I promise.

The hype is real! Just 15 minutes till game time!

Dj Khaled is a bit of a boy! Anyone who can make a career shouting "Another One" deserves your respect! Here is the Palestinian hype man in full flow prior to kick-off!

Good early morning! Welcome to the Live Updates from Super Bowl LIV! It's the 49ers Vs the Chiefs! Going to keep this nice and simple for you, I'll be sharing the big moments from Miami, including the all-important half-time show! Why don't you warm-up for the big game with Alex Leduc's sensational preview?

The San Francisco 49ers face off against Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV from the Hard Rock Stadium. beIN SPORTS has you covered with comprehensive coverage in both Arabic and English from Miami.