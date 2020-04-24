Young achieves childhood dream after Redskins select Ohio State star

Washington Redskins recruit Chase Young said he has achieved a childhood dream after being drafted into the NFL.

The Redskins used the second pick of the 2020 NFL Draft to bring Ohio State edge rusher Young to Washington on Thursday.

While Joe Burrow went number one via the Cincinnati Bengals, Young was considered by many to be the most talented player in the draft class.

"I've dreamed of going to the NFL since I was about six years old," Young said afterwards.

"Like they say, you put the blood, sweat and tears into it. I believe I've done that all my life.

"It feels good to be in this moment."

The 6-foot-5 Young led the FBS with 16.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in 2019. He also had pressure on 35 per cent of his pass rushes, highest in the subdivision among those with at least 120 pass rushes.

Utilising a quick first step and a strong upper body, Young was a constant presence in opponent backfields, accumulating 21 tackles for loss – tying for fourth most in the FBS in 2019.

Young won a bevy of awards for his play this past season as the top defensive lineman in the country and became just the fourth D-lineman since 1982 to be voted a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Held in the same high regard as Julius Peppers and Jevon Kearse, Young is viewed as a difference-maker on the line of scrimmage and someone who will be the face of the Washington defense for years to come, wreaking havoc on opposing offenses.