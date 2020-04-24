Washington Redskins draft Chase Young with second pick

The Washington Redskins did exactly what nearly every pundit predicted they would do with the second pick of the 2020 NFL Draft – select Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young.

Considered by many to be the most talented player in the draft class – even including the Cincinnati Bengals' number one pick Joe Burrow – Young is an elite athlete, bringing tremendous strength and speed to rush the quarterback.

The 6-foot-5 Young led the FBS with 16.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in 2019. He also had pressure on 35 per cent of his pass rushes, highest in the subdivision among those with at least 120 pass rushes.

Utilising a quick first step and a strong upper body, Young was a constant presence in opponent backfields, accumulating 21 tackles for loss – tying for fourth most in the FBS in 2019.

Young won a bevy of awards for his play this past season as the top defensive lineman in the country and became just the fourth D-lineman since 1982 to be voted a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Held in the same high regard as Julius Peppers and Jevon Kearse, Young is viewed as a difference-maker on the line of scrimmage and someone who will be the face of the Washington defense for years to come, wreaking havoc on opposing offenses.