Tom Brady to leave New England Patriots

Tom Brady has confirmed he will leave the New England Patriots and continue his "football journey" elsewhere.

 

The quarter-back leaves a formidable legacy at Gillette Stadium. Brady has won six Super Bowls during his time with New England coached by Bill Belichick, more than any other player in NFL history. 

Whilst Brady leaves the Patriots leading the franchise in almost every quarterback category including passing yards (74,571), passing touchdowns (541), and games (285).

