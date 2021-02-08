العربية
English
Premier League
American Football

Super Bowl LV: Brady, Gronkowski break record with 13th postseason TD

Super Bowl LV: Brady, Gronkowski break record with 13th postseason TD

Getty Images

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski broke an NFL postseason record to give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Brady's eight-yard touchdown pass to Gronkowski in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday saw the duo make history.

They surpassed Joe Montana and Jerry Rice (12) for the most TDs by any quarterback-receiver combo in postseason history with their 13th.

It also marked the first time in 10 Super Bowl appearances that Brady's team have scored a TD in the first quarter.

The Buccaneers held a 7-3 lead after the opening quarter.

Tom Brady Rob Gronkowski Kansas City Chiefs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl LV
Previous Senior Bowl 2021: Mac Jones leads stars out to mak
Read
Senior Bowl 2021: Mac Jones leads stars out to make big impression in Mobile
Next Super Bowl LV: Brady clinches seventh Lombardi Tro
Read
Super Bowl LV: Brady clinches seventh Lombardi Trophy as Bucs end title drought in Chiefs upset

Latest Stories