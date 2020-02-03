English
Super Bowl 2020: Mahomes named MVP after leading Chiefs to comeback win

Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP after leading the Kansas City Chiefs past the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Mahomes helped the Chiefs produce a fourth-quarter comeback at Hard Rock Stadium, winning their first Super Bowl title in 50 years with a 31-20 victory.

The quarterback, the 2018 NFL MVP, threw his two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, while he rushed for a score in the first.

Mahomes finished 26 of 42 for 286 yards, two TDs and two interceptions as the Chiefs won their second Super Bowl title.

The 24-year-old became the youngest player in NFL history to win an MVP and Super Bowl.

