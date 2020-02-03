Super Bowl 2020: I knew we wouldn't be stopped – jubilant Chiefs TE Kelce

Travis Kelce knew the Kansas City Chiefs were not going to be stopped as the NFL franchise claimed their second Super Bowl title and first in 50 years.

Not since the 1969 season had the Chiefs won the Super Bowl but Kansas City ended that drought on Sunday, hoisting the Lombardi Trophy thanks to a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs overturned a 10-point deficit inside the final seven minutes in Miami, where tight end Kelce and Kansas City denied the 49ers a record-equalling sixth championship.

Led by star quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, five-time Pro Bowler Kelce had no doubt in his mind that the Chiefs would reign supreme at Hard Rock Stadium.

"It was a mindset," Kelce told ESPN. "I could look at every guy in the huddle and I knew we all had one goal in mind. I knew we wouldn't be stopped, that is the greatest feeling in the world, knowing you can't be stopped.

"Hopefully we have all these guys coming back next year, because it's exciting."

"They came out and played exactly how we thought they would. A little bit more shell coverage, takes us longer to develop routes," Kelce added.

"But it was Pat Mahomes being Pat Mahomes, staying composed in the pocket, trying to throw a few in there. We have all the faith in the world in him."