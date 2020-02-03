Super Bowl 2020: False alarm? Meaning of Tom Brady's cryptic photo revealed

Tom Brady might not be leaving the New England Patriots after all.

Earlier this week the six-time Super Bowl champion sparked speculation he could be departing New England, or even retiring, when he posted an uncaptioned black-and-white photo of him in the tunnel at the Patriots' stadium.

NFL players such as Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey were convinced it was a precursor to Brady announcing his departure.

New York Jets Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams even tweeted to ask Brady to "Please leave the AFC East".

However, the meaning of that picture became clear on Sunday as it was in fact a still from an advert for live sports on the station Hulu.

Brady began the commercial by teasing a big announcement.

"So to my team-mates, my family, and most of all my fans, you deserve to hear this from me," the 42-year-old said before discussing Hulu's service.

At the end of the advert, Brady said: "But me, I'm not going anywhere."

Brady, who has spent his entire 20-year career with the Patriots, is due to become a free agent this offseason.