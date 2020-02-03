Super Bowl 2020: Andy Reid planning celebratory double cheeseburger with extra cheese

Andy Reid was craving a "double cheeseburger with extra cheese" after ending his long wait for a Super Bowl title as a head coach on Sunday.

His Kansas City Chiefs team beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Miami's Hard Rock Stadium to capture the franchise's second Super Bowl, and their first in 50 years.

No head coach had won as many games as Reid without winning a Super Bowl title, yet his 222nd victory across the regular season and playoffs finally delivered a ring.

Asked how he planned to celebrate, Reid said: "Well, I joked about it but I'm going to have a double cheeseburger tonight, with extra cheese!

"I'm going to enjoy it with my family and the team, that's what I'm going to do. That's exciting."

The 61-year-old almost certainly secured his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the victory.

Yet Reid, who lost a Super Bowl when head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, said he was uninterested in what impact the win would have on his legacy.

"You know, I don't care about that, man, I really don't," he insisted.

"This is a pure team sport, I love that part of it, that's why I got in it - I didn't get in it for any other reason than to win games and to win them with great people.

"And so we bust our tail to do that as players and coaches, that's the part that I think needs respect.

"You take care of that and everything else happens and the other stuff? That's not really where my mind goes. It really is the last thing on my mind."

One thing that will be on Reid and his Chiefs players' minds soon will be whether to accept the customary White House invitation for the Super Bowl champions.

In previous years some players and even entire teams have swerved the visit due to their opinion of current White House tenant, US President Donald Trump.

Reid, though, intends to attend if invited.

"I haven't even thought about that. [but] I'll be there," he said.

"They're inviting us, I'll be there. It's quite an honour, I think."