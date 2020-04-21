Rob Gronkowski hints at NFL return: I'm not totally done

Rob Gronkowski insists he is "not totally done" with football as rumours over a possible NFL return continue to gain momentum.

The three-time Super Bowl champion retired in March last year but he has been tipped to re-join fellow New England Patriots legend Tom Brady at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gronkowski has kept himself busy after quitting, the 30-year-old winning the WWE 24/7 Championship earlier this month following an eye-catching career change.

Bucs general manager Jason Licht recently said he had "no idea" if the former tight end might come out of retirement, but Gronkowski certainly did not dismiss the idea.

"The day that I retired, within 24 hours there was already rumours that I was coming out of retirement," the five-time Pro Bowler told Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

"I'm feeling good right now, I'm happy where I'm at. You just never know, man. You just never know. You never know. I'm not totally done."