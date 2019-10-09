Rihanna rejected Super Bowl gig in show of solidarity with Kaepernick

Rihanna has confirmed she snubbed the NFL's offer to be the Super Bowl LIII half-time act earlier this year in support of Colin Kaepernick.

A report emerged last year that stated the singer had turned down the opportunity to perform at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium due to the continued absence of Kaepernick, who has been out of the league since the 2016 season, when he started to kneel during the national anthem in protest at perceived racial injustice in America.

Maroon 5 - an underwhelming selection in the eyes of many - eventually performed at the game between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.

In an interview with Vogue, Rihanna has now corroborated the claims her views on the NFL meant she was unwilling to appear at the showpiece event.

Asked whether she rejected the chance in a show of solidarity with Kaepernick, she replied: "Absolutely.

"I couldn't dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn't be a sell-out. I couldn't be an enabler.

"There's things within that organisation that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way."

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Kaepernick, who remains unsigned, retweeted a post containing the quotes tweeted by his girlfriend Nessa Diab.