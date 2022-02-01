NFL star Tom Brady confirms retirement

NFL icon Tom Brady confirmed his retirement from the sport on Tuesday, officially bringing the curtain down on a glittering 22-season career.

The 44-year-old superstar, widely regarded as the greatest quarterback in history, made the announcement in a post on Instagram.

Brady, winner of a record seven Super Bowls, said he was quitting the sport after deciding he could no longer make the "competitive commitment" to continue.

"I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention," he said.

