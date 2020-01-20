Mahomes inspires Chiefs to AFC Championship and Super Bowl return

Patrick Mahomes inspired the Kansas City Chiefs to a 35-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game and a first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years.

Chiefs quarterback Mahomes went 23 of 35 for 294 passing yards and three touchdowns at Arrowhead Stadium, while also rushing for an incredible 27-yard score at the end of the first half.

The reigning NFL MVP became the first player in Chiefs franchise history to record multiple passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in a postseason game.

Tyreek Hill had two receiving touchdowns and Sammy Watkins found the end zone off a 60-yard reception from Mahomes to end the Titans' impressive playoff run, which included victories over the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens.

Running back Derrick Henry started positively with a four-yard rushing touchdown for Tennessee, but Hill hit 21.27 miles per hour off an eight-yard reception to reduce the arrears.

After a string of penalties from the Chiefs defense, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill found Dennis Kelly with a one-yard touchdown pass at the end of a 15-play, 75-yard drive that lasted nine minutes and seven seconds to restore his team's 10-point advantage – the 321-pound offensive lineman becoming the heaviest player with a receiving TD in postseason history.

Hill crossed for a 20-yard receiving touchdown before Mahomes took matters into his own hands with a stunning solo score 11 seconds before half-time, sending the Chiefs into the interval with a 21-17 lead.

Kansas City's defense frustrated the Titans in the third quarter and Damien Williams made it seven touchdowns in four postseason games as a Chief when he finished over the ground from three yards at the start of the final period.

Mahomes' stunning pass to Watkins put the Chiefs 18 points clear and a 22-yard touchdown reception for Anthony Firkser after pulling off a fake punt proved to be solely a consolation for the Titans.