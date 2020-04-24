Love is in the air as Green Bay Packers select Utah State QB

The Green Bay Packers may have chosen the heir apparent to 36-year-old star Aaron Rodgers by selecting Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the 26th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

One of the most polarising players in this year's draft, Love has the build and strong, accurate arm that NFL teams covet, fuelling comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.

However, Love took a major step back last season at Utah State after he earned second-team All-Mountain West honours in 2018 as a sophomore.

Love ranked eighth in the FBS in 2018 with 32 touchdown passes to six interceptions in 13 starts and set a school single season record with 3,567 passing yards. The Aggies went 11-2 and scored more than 50 points in seven games that season.

This past season was more of a struggle for the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Love – who had a new set of starters and a new coaching staff.

Despite playing against non-Power Five competition, Love threw an FBS-high 17 interceptions – including three in three separate games - with 20 touchdowns and finished with a 129.1 passer rating, down from 158.3 the previous season.

He did throw for 3,402 yards and earned honourable mention All-MWC honours despite being sacked 20 times.

Love had eight career touchdown passes of at least 70 yards, tied with Tua Tagovailoa – drafted fifth overall by the Miami Dolphins – for the most by any FBS quarterback over the last three seasons.

There are concerns about Love's decision-making ability and he has struggled to read coverages at times, and that will only become more difficult facing NFL defenses.