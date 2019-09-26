Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to perform in Super Bowl 54 half-time show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira have been announced as the headline acts to perform in the half-time show for Super Bowl 54 in Miami.

The NFL announced on Thursday that the Latin American pop stars will take to the stage during the interval at the Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020.

Lopez, who had hinted at the performance earlier in 2019, and Shakira also confirmed the collaboration.

"Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the half-time show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl," Lopez said in a release.

"And now it's made even more special not only because it's the NFL's 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina.

"I can't wait to show what us girls can do on the world's biggest stage."

Shakira added: "I'm so honored to be taking on one of the world's biggest stages in the company of a fellow female artist to represent Latinos and Latinas from the U.S. and all over the world -- and to top it off, on my birthday! This is a true American dream and we are going to bring the show of a lifetime!"