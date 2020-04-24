Cincinnati Bengals select Joe Burrow first overall

The Cincinnati Bengals unsurprisingly made quarterback Joe Burrow the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Cincinnati had long been expected to pick Burrow to be the Bengals' franchise quarterback following his stellar 2019 with the LSU Tigers.

They did just that in historic fashion on Thursday, selecting Burrow with the top pick in the first fully remote draft, the NFL forced to cancel the public event in Las Vegas due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor will hope Burrow can turn their fortunes around after they went 2-14 in 2019.

Everything Burrow did in his final collegiate season suggests he has the ability to do so.

Burrow authored one of the greatest college campaigns of all-time, leading LSU to the National Championship and winning the Heisman Trophy as he threw 60 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

The Ohio native's arrival will likely spell the end of Andy Dalton's time in Cincinnati. Dalton has a 70-61-2 record with the Bengals but has been unable to lead them to a first playoff win since the 1990 season.

Now the onus shifts to Burrow to end that drought.