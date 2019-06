CAF has announced that the Champions League final second leg held between Wydad Casablanca and Espérance is set to be replayed in a neutral venue.

The final between the two sides was marred in controversy, as a technical error meant that VAR was not used in the final although this was not told to the management of either side.

CAF has also confirmed that the final will take place following the African Cup of Nations in Egypt, although a stadium has not yet been confirmed.

More to Follow.