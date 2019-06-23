Today, Sunday, June 23, the match Morocco - Namibia, for the African Cup of Nations 2019.

The two teams are ready to make their debut in the continental competition, the appointment is at 17:30 at the stadium Al Salam of Cairo: in the Egyptian capital, a vibrant and very fierce battle whose outcome could be decisive for the fate of Group D.

Morocco starts with all the favors of the prognosis but the Atlas Lions must be particularly attentive to Namibia who returns to challenge the final phase of the competition after 11 years of absence. In the past six games, the North African team has won five times and a draw, the Brave Warriors will try to reverse the prediction of the day before and give themselves a big company.



Hervé Renard, who won two African cups with Zambia and Ivory Coast, should aim 4-4-2 with En-Nesyri and Boufal in attack, Benatia will be in defense while in the middle of the field the star stands out Ajax Ziyech. The CT Ricardo Mannetti should rather answer on 4-2-3-1 characterized by an interesting trocar formed by Starke, Shalulile and Nyambe.

MOROCCO-NAMIBIA : PROBABLE Lineups

MOROCCO



(4-4-2): Bounou; Hakimi, Saiss, Benatia, Mazraoui; Amrabat, Belhanda, Ziyech, Ahmadi; In-Nesyri, Boufal.

NAMIBIA



(4-2-3-1): Mbaeva; Hotto, Horaeb, Haoseb, Hanamub; Ketjijere, Keimuine; Starke, Shalulile, Nyambe; Shitembi.

