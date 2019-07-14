AFCON 2019

Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Senegal have reached the Africa Cup of Nations final for just the second time in their history having beaten Tunisia 1-0 after extra time in a dramatic match that saw both teams miss penalties.

The 2002 runners-up edged past Uganda and Benin with 1-0 victories in the previous two knockout rounds and maintained their impressive defensive record in Cairo as they eventually found a way past unfortunate Tunisia, who were denied another clear penalty late on.

Henri Saivet wasted a glorious chance to send Senegal through towards the end of normal time in Sunday's clash when failing to convert from the penalty spot, five minutes after Ferjani Sassi had done likewise at the opposite end of the field.

An unfortunate own goal from Dylan Bronn 10 minutes into extra time proved to be the winner for Aliou Cisse's side, who will face either Algeria or Nigeria in Friday's final, but Tunisia felt aggrieved as they were awarded a late penalty only for that decision to be controversially overturned following a VAR check.

Senegal dominated the first half and should have taken a lead into the interval as Youssouf Sabaly hit the frame of the goal with his 18-yard curling attempt. Sadio Mane then fired wide when off balance after doing the hard work by rounding Mouez Hassen.

Taha Khenissi and Sassi came close for Tunisia in the space of a minute at the start of the second half, with the latter at least managing to test Alfred Gomis with his effort.

The game then exploded into life with 17 minutes of normal time to go as both teams were awarded a penalty.

Sassi's shot was blocked by the arm of Kalidou Koulibaly in the box and the midfielder stepped up to take the poorly-taken pen, which Gomis was equal to down to his right.

Senegal were awarded a spot-kick of their own three minutes later after Bronn felled Ismaila Sarr in the box, but Saivet was next to be denied with his attempt towards the bottom-right corner of the net saved.

But Tunisia were unable to make the most of their reprieve as Hassen flapped at a cross, which hit Bronn on the hand and then the face before trickling over the line.

Yet another incredible twist saw the referee point to the penalty spot for a third time with 115 minutes on the clock after Salif Sane headed the ball against Idrissa Gueye's arm, but the initial call was overruled after a VAR check to the anger of Tunisia's players.

Goals/Highlights

Disallowed Penalty! VAR to the rescue for Senegal, after a penalty for handball, is ruled out! Heartbreak for Tunisia.

Goal! Senegal take the lead in extra-time! Mouez Hassen pushes the ball into the path of Dylan Bronn who turns the ball into his own net! Disaster for Senegal!

Missed penalty! What drama! Henri Saivet steps up for Senegal, and Mouez Hassen pulls off a world-class stop to keep Tunisia in the contest!

Missed penalty! Tunisia win a penalty, Ferjani Sassi steps up and tamely pushes the ball towards the corner, an easy save for Alfred Gomis

Chance! Taha Khenissi's attempted chip flies over the bar!

Chance! Sadio Mane beats the offside trap, rounds the keeper but fires wide! So close!

Peep! Senegal get us underway in Cairo!

Live Updates

Preamble

Amazingly, Senegal has never reached the final of the AFCON. Is the time now for the Lions of Teranga?

Wahbi Khazri has been the best Tunisian player at the tournament for me, can he inspire the north Africans to the final tonight?

#CarthageEagles playmaker Wahbi Khazri has attempted 16 shots, and created 13 chances in #TotalAFCON2019 - Talismanic? 👀 pic.twitter.com/BxktANgU6D — CAF (@CAF_Online) July 14, 2019

Team news! First up for Senegal! One change to the side that defeated Benin 1-0. Krépin Diatta comes in for Inter Milan attacker Keita Baldé. Now for Tunisia who hasmade two changes, Midfielder Ghaylène Chaalali is out and replaced by Ayman Ben Mohamed. Wajdi Kechrida also makes way for Mohamed Dräger at right back.

It's going to be a sizzler today in Cairo! Kicking off at 19:00 Mecca! Team news incoming!

Last time Tunisia went this far at the Cup of Nations, they went all the way to win it! Can the Eagles of Carthage fly tonight?

Tunisia's 🇹🇳 last semi-final was against Nigeria in 2004 and they won with penalties, which resulted in Tunisia being crowned as champions in the final! 🏆#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/mA1xBi5gTv — CAF (@CAF_Online) July 14, 2019

So here we go! Semi-final time! Both sides have arrived! Who are you backing to reach the final?

📌 30 June stadium just welcomed the #CarthageEagles for the first time👀

As for the #TerangaLions...they surely enjoyed their time here before😉🔥#SENTUN#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/Horhf7i1QA — CAF (@CAF_Online) July 14, 2019

Good afternoon! Welcome to the Live Updates of Senegal Vs Tunisia from the African Cup of Nations! A place in the final is up for grabs in Cairo as Senegal, who have only conceded one goal in the tournament so far, take on a Tunisia side who seem to be peaking at just the right time. As ever, you can stick around for all the team news, Live Updates and of course all the goals from the game.