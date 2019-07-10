AFCON 2019

Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Sadio Mane and Idrissa Gueye linked up to break Benin's resolve as Africa Cup of Nations favourites Senegal earned a 1-0 win in Wednesday's quarter-final.

Senegal escaped with a slender victory against Uganda in the last 16 and they were again made to work hard to keep their quest for a first AFCON title alive by Benin.

Following a quiet opening hour in Cairo that saw Mane largely shackled, Aliou Cisse's side stepped things up and found a winner 21 minutes from time through Everton midfielder Gueye.

Gueye exchanged passes with Mane and converted into the far corner to book a semi-final date with either Madagascar or Tunisia and end the dream rum of Benin, who were reduced to 10 men late on when Olivier Verdon was dismissed.

Benin focused on keeping out the opposition in the first half, but Senegal did get in behind a couple of times shortly before half-time.

M'Baye Niang and Gueye had shots blocked and Youssouf Sabaly was unable to square the ball to Mane in front of goal for what would have been a simple finish.

Mane's frustrations continued early in the second half as he had a header rightly ruled out for offside.

But the Liverpool forward started to see more of the ball and he played a big part in the winning goal as he linked up with Gueye, who showed great composure after surging through to fire across Saturnin Allagbe.

Mane was denied a goal by VAR four minutes later - the first use of the technology in the tournament - and he then had an attempt kept off the line by Emmanuel Imorou.

Verdon was shown a red card for bringing down Gueye in the 82nd minute as Benin's first quarter-final appearance ended in defeat.

Goals/Highlights

Goal! Idrissa Gueye makes no mistake from close range! Senegal has the lead late on!

Live Updates

Preamble

Team News Time! Senegal, No change from the side that defeated Uganda 1-0, No surprises really, Sadio Mane will be the man to watch and has three goals in three games at the tournament. As for Benin, they are playing in their first ever quarter-finals at the Cup of Nations. No Khaled Adénon in the side, who is suspended after seeing red in the win against Morocco. Steve Mounie leads the line, whilst veteran Stéphane Sessègnon will be hoping to make the difference in central midfield.

It's going to be red hot in Cairo today! Will someone please think of the players.

Don't forget VAR arrives in the quarter-finals, let's see how it goes! One thing is for sure, there will be controversy! Don't try and fight it.

Say Hi 👋 to the VAR technology tonight 📺#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/Un3aDhYKEH — CAF (@CAF_Online) July 10, 2019

Benin has never played in the quarter-finals at the Cup of Nations, can they spring an upset tonight?

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Senegal Vs Benin in the African Cup of Nations. Senegal has never won the Cup for Nations, and are well in the hunt for a maiden trophy, they face a Benin side who stunned Morocco in the round of Sixteen and will be looking to make their mark further in the competition. Join me for all the build-up, team news and yes the goals as they go in from this quarter-final in Cairo.