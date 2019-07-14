AFCON 2019

Mitch Freeley

Goals/Highlights

Missed penalty! Tunisia win a penalty, Ferjani Sassi steps up and tamely pushes the ball towards the corner, an easy save for Alfred Gomis

Chance! Taha Khenissi's attempted chip flies over the bar!

Chance! Sadio Mane beats the offside trap, rounds the keeper but fires wide! So close!

Peep! Senegal get us underway in Cairo!

Live Updates

Preamble

Amazingly, Senegal has never reached the final of the AFCON. Is the time now for the Lions of Teranga?

Wahbi Khazri has been the best Tunisian player at the tournament for me, can he inspire the north Africans to the final tonight?

Wahbi Khazri has attempted 16 shots, and created 13 chances in the tournament

Team news! First up for Senegal! One change to the side that defeated Benin 1-0. Krépin Diatta comes in for Inter Milan attacker Keita Baldé. Now for Tunisia who hasmade two changes, Midfielder Ghaylène Chaalali is out and replaced by Ayman Ben Mohamed. Wajdi Kechrida also makes way for Mohamed Dräger at right back.

It's going to be a sizzler today in Cairo! Kicking off at 19:00 Mecca! Team news incoming!

Last time Tunisia went this far at the Cup of Nations, they went all the way to win it! Can the Eagles of Carthage fly tonight?

Tunisia's last semi-final was against Nigeria in 2004 and they won with penalties, which resulted in Tunisia being crowned as champions in the final!

So here we go! Semi-final time! Both sides have arrived! Who are you backing to reach the final?

📌 30 June stadium just welcomed the #CarthageEagles for the first time👀

As for the #TerangaLions...they surely enjoyed their time here before😉🔥#SENTUN#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/Horhf7i1QA — CAF (@CAF_Online) July 14, 2019

Good afternoon! Welcome to the Live Updates of Senegal Vs Tunisia from the African Cup of Nations! A place in the final is up for grabs in Cairo as Senegal, who have only conceded one goal in the tournament so far, take on a Tunisia side who seem to be peaking at just the right time. As ever, you can stick around for all the team news, Live Updates and of course all the goals from the game.