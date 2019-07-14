AFCON 2019

Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Riyad Mahrez scored a sensational stoppage-time winner to fire Algeria to their first Africa Cup of Nations Final since 1990 with a 2-1 win over Nigeria.

Algeria dominated the majority of the contest and created plenty of early chances. Ramy Bensebaini came close in the opening minutes as his glancing header went just over the bar. Whilst Bagdad Boundjah squandered a huge opportunity to open the scoring, however, the Al Sadd marksman was to be denied by Super Eagles keeper Daniel Akpeyi.

With five minutes left in the first half, Algeria deservedly took the lead, with Riyad Mahrez having a hand in the opener. The Manchester City winger teased in a dangerous cross towards Boundjah, and thanks to two fortuitous deflections, William Troost-Ekong bundled the ball into his own goal.

The second half lacked many clear cut chances until the 72nd minute, as VAR aided the Nigerians an equaliser. A fierce shot hit the arm of Aissa Mandi, and after a quick review, a penalty was given. Odion Ighalo stepped up and made no mistake.

The contest seemed destined for extra-time, but Algeria rallied in emphatic fashion in the final minutes of the contest. First Ismaël Bennacer took aim from 35 yards and saw his effort crash against the woodwork.

Algeria surged forward, and Sofiane Feghouli was promptly bundled over just outside the penalty box. With 95 minutes on the clock, Riyad Mahrez stepped up and curled the ball into the top left corner, to seal a first final appearance for Les Verts in 29 years.

Goals/Highlights

Goal! Algeria take the lead at the death! Riyad Mahrez smashes a free-kick home.

Chance! Late drama! Ismaël Bennacer takes aim from distance and hits the crossbar!

Goal! Penalty for Nigeria after a VAR review on a handball from Aissa Mandi. Odion Ighalo makes no mistake from the spot kick. That's his fourth goal of the tournament.

Goal! Riyad Mahrez's cross is eventually turned in by Nigerian defender William Troost-Ekong.

Chance! Bagdad Boundjah misses a golden chance to open the scoring for for Algeria! Daniel Akpeyi stands tall to deny the striker!

Chance! Ramy Bensebaini heads just over the bar! That should have been 1-0!

Peep! We are underway!

Live Updates

Preamble

No changes for the Super Eagles! Gohit Rohr goes with the same starting line up that defeated South Africa 2-1.

Team news time! First up Algeria! Mehdi Zeffane comes in for Youcef Atal at left back, It's the only change to the side that started in the quarter-final.

It's all calm in the Nigerian dressing room... for now! Team news coming up!

Algeria is aiming for a first final since 1990, when they last won the Cup of Nations.

Some Premier League interest for tonights game with Alex Iwobi for Nigeria and Riyad Mahrez for Algeria! Which star will reign supreme?!

So here we go! It's a huge night in prospect! Senegal has made the final, who will join them?!

Good evening! Fancy another round of AFCON semi-final action! Of course, you do! Algeria face off against Nigeria for a place in the final! Join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in! It promises to be an epic evening of African football.