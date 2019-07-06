AFCON 2019

Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Alex Iwobi scored the winning goal as Nigeria recovered from behind to beat Africa Cup of Nations champions Cameroon 3-2 in a topsy-turvy last-16 clash in Alexandria on Saturday.

Both teams suffered disappointing results in their final group matches to finish second and set up a heavyweight showdown that more than lived up to its hype.

And it was the Super Eagles who came out on top on Saturday to set up a showdown with either hosts Egypt or South Africa in the next round after recovering from a 2-1 half-time deficit.

Stephane Bahoken and Clinton N'Jie had struck late in the first half for the 2017 winners to cancel out Odion Ighalo's opener, but the former Watford striker bagged his second with just over an hour played to level things up and Arsenal winger Iwobi completed the comeback three minutes later.

Nigeria had won six AFCON matches in a row prior to their shock defeat against Madagascar in their previous outing and they made a bright start before the first of Ighalo's goals 19 minutes in.

A cross to the back post was scuffed across goal by Kenneth Omeruo and Ighalo was in the right place to divert it past Andre Onana with the help of a deflection.

Cameroon turned the game on its head as half-time approached, however, with Bahoken playing a key part in the turnaround.

The Angers striker volleyed home from six yards to make it 1-1 after being picked out by Christian Bassogog and he then flicked a long ball on for N'Jie to slot past Daniel Akpeyi.

But three-time winners Nigeria showed character of their own to get themselves back on level terms through Ighalo's cool first-time finish from eight yards and Iwobi showed just as much composure to beat Onana.

Ighalo was denied a hat-trick by a fine save 14 minutes from time, but Gernot Rohr's side saw things through to secure a place in the last eight.

Goals/Highlights

Goal! Just like that, Alex Iwobi fires Nigeria into the lead! What a three minutes from the Super Eagles!

Goal! Nigeria make it 2-2 Odion Ighalo's volley finds the back of the net!

Goal! Comeback complete! Clinton Njié slides the ball home!

Goal! Stéphane Bahoken grabs a vital equaliser for Cameroon, just before injury time!

Goal! Nigeria takes the lead! Odion Ighalo turns the ball in!

Live Updates

Preamble

Team news for Cameroon! Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting leads the line! Keep an eye out for defender Yaya Banana, purely for his amazing name.

All set up in the Cameroon dressing room! Team news is coming up!

Team news! Alex Iwobi and Kenneth Omeruo return to the side that was stunned 2-0 by Madagascar in the final group game.

Warm-up time for the Super Eagles!

It's a boisterous welcome from the defending champions. Can Seedorf guide his side past Nigeria?

Good evening! It's hotting up at the Cup of Nations with Nigeria taking on defending champions Cameroon for a place in the quarter-finals. Join me for all the build-up, team news and yes even the goals as they go in!