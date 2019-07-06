AFCON 2019

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Nigeria Vs Cameroon via beIN CONNECT
Goals/Highlights
Goal! Just like that, Alex Iwobi fires Nigeria into the lead! What a three minutes from the Super Eagles!
Goal! Nigeria make it 2-2 Odion Ighalo's volley finds the back of the net!
Goal! Comeback complete! Clinton Njié slides the ball home!
Goal! Stéphane Bahoken grabs a vital equaliser for Cameroon, just before injury time!
Goal! Nigeria takes the lead! Odion Ighalo turns the ball in!
Live Updates
Preamble
Team news for Cameroon! Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting leads the line! Keep an eye out for defender Yaya Banana, purely for his amazing name.
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #NGACMR #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/YWUL3azXHv— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 6, 2019
All set up in the Cameroon dressing room! Team news is coming up!
Le vestiaire des #Champions d’#Afrique est prêt pour ce huitième de finale de la #TotalAFCON2019 contre le @thenff. #AllezLesLions #NGACMR pic.twitter.com/XSbiWj9qRv— Fecafoot-Officiel (@FecafootOfficie) July 6, 2019
Team news! Alex Iwobi and Kenneth Omeruo return to the side that was stunned 2-0 by Madagascar in the final group game.
Our start list vs @FecafootOfficie in Alexandria. Subs: Ezenwa, Uzoho, Collins, Balogun, Onyekuru, Shehu, Chukwueze, Onuachu, Kalu, Ogu, Osimhen, #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/1rXb8IqPMS— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) July 6, 2019
Warm-up time for the Super Eagles!
Warm up time. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong #TotalAFCON2019 @thenff pic.twitter.com/7kEg44b7sE— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) July 6, 2019
It's a boisterous welcome from the defending champions. Can Seedorf guide his side past Nigeria?
The #IndomitableLions made a grande entrance...as usual 🎶#TotalAFCON2019 #NGACMR pic.twitter.com/q8PEXOVQLf— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 6, 2019
Good evening! It's hotting up at the Cup of Nations with Nigeria taking on defending champions Cameroon for a place in the quarter-finals. Join me for all the build-up, team news and yes even the goals as they go in!