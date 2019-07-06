AFCON 2019

Mitch Freeley

Goals/Highlights

Goal! Just like that, Alex Iwobi fires Nigeria into the lead! What a three minutes from the Super Eagles!

Goal! Nigeria make it 2-2 Odion Ighalo's volley finds the back of the net!

Goal! Comeback complete! Clinton Njié slides the ball home!

Goal! Stéphane Bahoken grabs a vital equaliser for Cameroon, just before injury time!

Goal! Nigeria takes the lead! Odion Ighalo turns the ball in!

Live Updates

Preamble

Team news for Cameroon! Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting leads the line! Keep an eye out for defender Yaya Banana, purely for his amazing name.

All set up in the Cameroon dressing room! Team news is coming up!

Team news! Alex Iwobi and Kenneth Omeruo return to the side that was stunned 2-0 by Madagascar in the final group game.

Warm-up time for the Super Eagles!

It's a boisterous welcome from the defending champions. Can Seedorf guide his side past Nigeria?

Good evening! It's hotting up at the Cup of Nations with Nigeria taking on defending champions Cameroon for a place in the quarter-finals. Join me for all the build-up, team news and yes even the goals as they go in!