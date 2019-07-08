AFCON 2019

Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Ivory Coast reached the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday as Wilfried Zaha gave them a 1-0 win over Mali.

The Crystal Palace winger, a reported transfer target for Arsenal, struck with 14 minutes of regulation time remaining after his side had survived some heavy pressure during the first half.

Two-time champions Ivory Coast will meet Algeria in the last eight after they dispatched Guinea 3-0 in Cairo on Sunday.

Hamari Traore blasted over after being backheeled into a good position by Moussa Marega, as Mali started the stronger of the teams.

Abdoulaye Diaby's free-kick looped goalwards and had to be tipped over by Sylvain Gbohouo, while Marega twice came close before the break as Ivory Coast struggled to get a foothold.

They improved after the break, though, and should have taken the lead 67 minutes in when Jonathan Kodjia could only find the side-netting after goalkeeper Djigui Diarra had slipped.

Zaha made no such mistake nine minutes later, though, guiding a finish past Diarra after Kodjia glanced on a long kick up the field and Mali's defence were left in disarray.

Mali, who have now failed to win any of their five meetings with Ivory Coast, pushed for a late leveller but Gbohouo made a fine stoppage-time save to keep out a fierce strike from Kalifa Coulibaly.

Goals/Highlights

Goal! Wilfried Zaha fires Côte d'Ivoire into the lead latching onto a long ball!

Chance! Jonathan Kodjia is denied by a good save from Djigui Diarra!

Chance! Moussa Marega slams a shot just wide! The Porto man should have got that on target!

Chance! Sylvain Gbohouo fumbles the corner, and Mali midfielder Abdoulay Diaby is unable to react in time! His kneed effort flies over the bar!

Peep! We are underway in Suez!

Live Updates

Preamble

Now for Mali! It's a tight 4-5-1 formation for the Eagles, with Moussa Marega leading the line. The Porto striker scored six goals in the Champions League this season and will be a threat in the air.

Team News! Côte d'Ivoire first up! Wilfreid Zaha and Nicolas Pépé start alongside Jonathan Kodjia in an attacking 4-3-3 lineup!

Côte d'Ivoire clicked into gear in their final group game against Namibia, winning 4-1. Can the 2015 winners come away with the victory tonight?

So here we go! One thing is for sure. It's going to be hot in Suez!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Mali Vs Côte d'Ivoire. A place in the quarter-finals awaits for the winner. Will it be Mali, who impressed on route to topping Group E, or Côte d'Ivoire who finished in second behind already-eliminated Morocco in Group D. Join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in from the game.