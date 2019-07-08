AFCON 2019

Mitch Freeley

Goals/Highlights

Chance! Jonathan Kodjia is denied by a good save from Djigui Diarra!

Chance! Moussa Marega slams a shot just wide! The Porto man should have got that on target!

Chance! Sylvain Gbohouo fumbles the corner, and Mali midfielder Abdoulay Diaby is unable to react in time! His kneed effort flies over the bar!

Peep! We are underway in Suez!

Preamble

Now for Mali! It's a tight 4-5-1 formation for the Eagles, with Moussa Marega leading the line. The Porto striker scored six goals in the Champions League this season and will be a threat in the air.

Team News! Côte d'Ivoire first up! Wilfreid Zaha and Nicolas Pépé start alongside Jonathan Kodjia in an attacking 4-3-3 lineup!

Côte d'Ivoire clicked into gear in their final group game against Namibia, winning 4-1. Can the 2015 winners come away with the victory tonight?

So here we go! One thing is for sure. It's going to be hot in Suez!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Mali Vs Côte d'Ivoire. A place in the quarter-finals awaits for the winner. Will it be Mali, who impressed on route to topping Group E, or Côte d'Ivoire who finished in second behind already-eliminated Morocco in Group D. Join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in from the game.