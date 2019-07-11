AFCON 2019

Mitch Freeley

Watch the Live Match Stream of Madagascar Vs Tunisia via beIN CONNECT

Goals/Highlights

Live Updates

Preamble

Now for Madagascar, who could make history tonight! Marco Ilaimaharitra comes into the side in midfield, the only change for the Barea.

Team news! One change for Tunisia! Wahbi Khazri is back in the side and Anice Badri makes way in attack!

Training yesterday with Tunisia! The winners of this will take on Senegal in Cairo!

⚪🔴 Rendez-vous ce soir pour les quarts de finale face au Madagascar 🎯 Faites nous vibrer 🙏🏻⚽#CAN2019#TotalAFCON2019#AFCON2019 https://t.co/nsDuXYMpOb — FTF (@FTF_OFFICIELLE) July 11, 2019

Both sides have arrived at the Al-Salam Stadium Who are you backing tonight?

So game time! Amazingly Tunisia has not won a game yet at the AFCON, yet find themselves on the brink of the semi-finals! How does that work?!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Madagascar Vs Tunisia in the cup of Nations. Minnows Madagascar has impressed on route to the quarter-finals, dumping out DR Congo on penalties in the round of sixteen. They face a Tunisia side who edged out Ghana on penalties, and who have yet really shown their true quality in the tournament. Join me for all the build-up, team news and the latest updates from the final quarter-final from the 2019 tournament.